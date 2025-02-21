Canada Beats US 3-2 in 4 Nations Hockey Final

Canadian national anthem singer changed the words to protest Trump
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 20, 2025 10:54 PM CST
Canada Beats US 3-2 in 4 Nations Championship Game
United States goalie Connor Hellebuyck, left, stops a shot by Canada's Seth Jarvis during the first period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Thursday night as the North American rivals turned what had been a tune-up for the 2026 Olympics into a geopolitical brawl over anthems and annexation as much as international hockey supremacy, the AP reports. Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett also scored for Canada. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the first three periods and six more in the extra period on the same ice where he helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup five years ago. Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson scored for the Americans, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots in regulation and three more in OT.

The already ripe rivalry took on an added intensity with the cross-border animosity following US President Trump's tariff threats and talk of making Canada the 51st US state. Trump called the American team Thursday morning to wish it well, then turned to Truth Social to poke Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau with more annexation chatter. Fans in their team jerseys waved flags, shouted for their countrymen, and continued the ritual booing of the opposing national anthem that has become a nightly undercard for what most agree has been one of the best international hockey competitions in decades. (The singer of the Canadian national anthem also changed some lyrics to protest Trump.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X